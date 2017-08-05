Nourished in July

Hello friends!

I’m sorry that I’m a few days late on this monthly round up. Life has been wonderfully full this past week as I’ve been moving! Remember a few months back when I talked about falling in love with the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake? Well, I fell so hard, that I moved over here! One of my girlfriends and I found a two bedroom where we can walk to bars and coffee shops. We’ve been busy cleaning and unpacking boxes. But so far, I am loving my new hood.

Here are some other things that nourished me this past month…

Family. I spent almost all of July at home in the midwest with my family. I helped welcome my niece into the world, ran and walked with sisters, drank many frozen coffees from Kaldi’s, and learned how to needlepoint. The trip was truly a sacred pause. This restaurant. And this one too. Both of these restaurants are in the St. Louis neighborhood of Tower Grove Park and are actually across the street from one another. If you are going to Olio, I recommend getting the labne and pita bread. And if you go to Union Loafers, please get the nut butter sandwich and/or the little gem salad. Both are SO DELICIOUS. This show. I may be late to the Riverdale party, but oh.em.gee. I’m jealous of people who haven’t seen it yet and wish I could watch it for the first time all over again. I loved Archie comics as a kid, and seeing the characters brought to life is pretty darn awesome. This movie. This movie is hilariously authentic and raw. You will fall in love with Jessica James. This song. When I was visiting home this past month, my baby sister was home from college too. She played me all the pop music. Get it, Kesha. And this song too. Not pop. But still awesome.

What nourished you this month? Leave a comment and let me know!

