Here are some things I’ve let go of (in no particular order):

jeans that were too tight

birth control pills

a nine year romance

my TV

people pleasing

perfection

running long distances

my Santa Monica zip code

eating 100% plant based

self-harm

a college scholarship

a confusing friendship

that dress you bought me

old photos

Facebook

my puppy

financial security

two previous blogs

the idea of being a “quitter”

There are more. I know there are.

Every time I let something go, I think it might break me.

That some piece of me will be exposed,

that I’ll be a little farther away from perfection.

But that’s not true.

Instead, a layer is pulled back.

The truth of me rises closer to the surface.

Because I am always becoming

and un-becoming.

Learning

and un-learning.

