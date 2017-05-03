Here are some things I’ve let go of (in no particular order):
jeans that were too tight
birth control pills
a nine year romance
my TV
people pleasing
perfection
running long distances
my Santa Monica zip code
eating 100% plant based
self-harm
a college scholarship
a confusing friendship
that dress you bought me
old photos
Facebook
my puppy
financial security
two previous blogs
the idea of being a “quitter”
There are more. I know there are.
Every time I let something go, I think it might break me.
That some piece of me will be exposed,
that I’ll be a little farther away from perfection.
But that’s not true.
Instead, a layer is pulled back.
The truth of me rises closer to the surface.
Because I am always becoming
and un-becoming.
Learning
and un-learning.
Love!
I adore this post. Good for you for moving ahead, especially with the jeans and dresses and zip codes that no longer serve you.
Beautiful
