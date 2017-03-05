I was ten

when I realized that I had a belly.

A sweet little pooch

where my friends did not.

This revelation came as a huge surprise. I was in Florida with my family, looking around at the other bikini clad kids and their flat stomachs, and wondered why my own tummy looked different.

I was upset.

I was worried.

It didn’t seem ok.

I laid down on the floor next to my bed in the hotel room that night and began to do crunches. The roughness of the treated carpet rubbed against my skin. My neck strained as I grunted, and sweated, and vowed to eat less treats. I thought back to the chicken tenders and french fries I had eaten for lunch that day. And for the the first time, wondered if it was ok. If I was ok.

The years that followed were filled with food and body stress. I went on the South Beach Diet in 7th grade for about 48 hours before shamefully giving up. I tossed my turkey rolls and almonds in the trash and headed through the lunch line, filling my tray with chips and hostess treats instead.

In college I returned home from a summer biking trip to find that I had gained ten pounds. Forget the thousands of miles that I had biked or how strong and glowy felt. I was ten pounds heavier, and it felt like my whole world was falling apart. I immediately signed up for Weight Watchers.

For years, whenever I felt full, I felt panicky. Full was bad. Full meant gaining weight. Gaining weight meant loosing love.

After a date night with my boyfriend, I might head to the bathroom, stick my fingers down my throat and pray to God that food come up. Pray that the panic that accompanied the bread and wine and pasta would be lifted. But nothing ever did come up. No matter how many times I tried. So when asked if I ever threw up after I ate, I would calmly answer “no” and believed that I wasn’t lying.

From the outside,

I was confident

and athletic

and brave.

I moved across the country.

And ran a marathon.

And started a grad school program.

I kept my struggle a secret.

Mostly because I didn’t think anything was wrong.

Who didn’t want a flat belly?

Wasn’t gaining weight “bad?”

Wasn’t thin beautiful?

At some point though,

I realized that my relationship with food wasn’t healthy.

I noticed the stress that came with eating out.

And realized that unplanned meals

freaked me the fuck out.

So, I took the first step in my healing journey.

I read a book called Intuitive Eating and learned that there was indeed a better way.

It’s been a year since I first began walking this path.

Of approaching restaurants with less anxiety.

Of forming a more loving and relaxed relationship with exercise.

It’s been a year.

And I am still walking.

I have my own coach too. And this week I told her how some old thought patterns were resurfacing. I told her that I’ve been having anxiety around sugar again. That I feel I’ve lost the ability to eat dessert with ease. She took me back to the beginning of our intuitive eating work with the reminder:

You have unconditional permission to eat.

Always.

Always.

Always.

Even if I am full, but really want a bite of cake. Even if I didn’t work out. Even if I overate yesterday.

Always.

No matter what.

I have unconditional permission to eat.

It is one thing to read this. But it is another to practice it. To truly, fully give myself this unconditional permission.

So that’s what I’m doing right now. I’m returning to that initial stage all over again.

This means that I’m eating a lot more sugar than usual. I’m relearning that ice cream isn’t scary. It is joyful and fun and delicious.

I trust that eventually, my body will understand that ice cream, just like salad, is always accessible. And through this understanding, that constant craving will lessen.

But for now, I’m revisiting my ten year old self. The girl on the carpet doing crunches. I am rubbing her back, and telling her that she is ok. In fact, she is more than ok. She is creative, and passionate, and wild, and raw. I tell her not to compare her body to her friends’ bodies. That weight and size aren’t a reflection of worth. And that body’s are different, each wonderful in their own unique way. The media tries to tell us something different, but they are liars. And we agree that we don’t really like liars.

Together, we eat a bowl of ice cream out in the sunlight, our feet soaking into the soil, the sweetness melting onto our tongues. There is no shame. There is no worry of weight gain. We are learning to honor cravings and soak in the deliciousness of the moment.

I remind her

We are safe.

We are safe.

We are safe.

This work is not for the faint of heart.

Because if you are still searching for perfection

and tidiness

and rules.

diets might be the way to go.

But life isn’t tidy.

And perfection doesn’t exist.

So when you’re finally exhausted

from trying to control something that can’t be controlled,

when you put down the weapon used against your body,

meet me on this messy path.

We are honest here.

Anytime our bodies speak to us

we answer with love and compassion.

You must understand though

That this path is non-linear.

There are twists and turns

And peaks and valleys.

We will not walk directly from A to

B.

But I promise

that we will hold hands

the whole way home.

