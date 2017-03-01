Nourished in February

Can you believe February is in the books? What the heck! What a fast month. As I reflected back about what truly nourished me this month, so much of February was a blur. But not to worry, I still pulled out out some gems to share with you guys!

This book. I actually read this book many years ago and had pretty much forgotten about it. Then, at my cousin’s wedding shower, my aunt and I were talking about old-fashioned love and some of the beautiful lessons we can still learn from it. Immediately, I remembered How to Love An American Man. The author, Kristine Gasbarre, returns back to her small hometown after spending a decade in New York and Italy. She spends time with her grandmother, learning lessons of love. The story is poetic, realistic and so freaking relevant. This neighborhood. One of my close friends just moved to Silver Lake and you guys…this city within Los Angeles makes me feel like I’ve been transported to NYC or San Francisco. Last Sunday, we hung out at a bar close to her new place, eating oysters, drinking prosecco, and just generally falling in love with Los Angeles all over again. And speaking of Silver Lake…this restaurant. OH.EM.GEE. can I just eat here forever? This podcast. Think intuitive eating meets love letters. People write to food with their food/body concerns and food writes back. So beautiful. Pilates. I will absolutely be writing more about body positive movement soon as it’s a topic near and dear to my heart. This month, I’ve started introducing pilates as a regular form of movement and you guys…it is love. Pilates has taken me out of my head and back into my body. When I get on the reformer, I begin to feel aligned and grateful for movement. Anything by this chica. Aurora’s voice…just oh.em.gee. I’ve fallen in love with her album All My Demons Greeting Me As A Friend.

What nourished you this past month? Leave a comment below to share any recent loves!

