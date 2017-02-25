This past summer, I spent ten magical days in Israel.

“What was your favorite part?” everyone asked when I returned home.

Where to start? The people? The passion? The FOOD?

Eating in Israel is truly a sensual experience. The markets are alive, falafel is fresh, and cooking is a way of life, a way of expressing love.

I returned from Israel truly feeling nourished from the inside out.

This week, I found myself craving that level of connection and nourishment. I allowed this craving to be my inspiration for this week’s recipe.

This bowl is incredibly simple and includes some beautiful mediterranean flavors. While there is no falafel (sigh), it feels comforting, warm, and brings me right back to Israel.

Mediterranean Inspired Bowl This recipe is a great batch cooking recipe if you know that you have a busy week ahead. Simply roast the potatoes and green beans (steps #1-12) over the weekend. Keep them in your fridge, and then assemble the bowl (step #13) for an easy week night meal! You might also try sprinkling some feta cheese on top. Ingredients 3 medium sized russet potatoes

5 oz. bag of mixed greens

1 lb. green beens, trimmed and cut in half

2 cups purple cabbage, shaved

2 cups sprouts

1 (15 oz) can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup dun dried tomatoes, packed in olive oil

1 cup hummus

1/2 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp white sesame seeds

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper Directions Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with foil. Using cooking spray or a small amount of cooking oil, lightly grease the baking sheet. Scrub your potatoes and pat dry. If you do not like potato skin, you can also peel your potatoes here. Otherwise, leave the skin on for some added crunch. Lay your potatoes down on your cutting board and cut them in half, down the center. Then, place the exposed part of the potato face down on the cutting board so that the potato is steady. Then, chop into quarters. Each potato should create 8 thick wedges. Place the wedges into a mixing bowl and add 1 tbsp of the olive oil, 1/2 tsp of salt, 1/4 tsp of pepper, and 1/2 tsp of dried rosemary. Use tongs to gently mix so that the potatoes are evenly coated. Transfer the potatoes onto the baking sheet, spreading them out evenly in one layer. Roast your potatoes for 45 minutes -1 hour, flipping after 30 minutes. The potatoes should be slightly crispy. Remove the potatoes from the oven and let them cool. While they are cooling, add your green beans to a mixing bowl. Add the the sesame seeds, the remaining 1 tbsp of olive oil, 1/2 tsp salt, and 1/4 tsp of pepper. Again, use tongs to gently mix the green beans so that they are evenly coated. Remove the cooled potatoes from the baking sheet and transfer to a plate to continue to cool. Then, transfer the green beans onto the baking sheet and spread them out into one layer. Cook the green beans for 2o – 25 minutes, flipping halfway. The green beans should be slightly crispy. Remove the green beans from the oven and allow them to cool as you assemble your bowl! In each bowl, add a base layer of 2 cups of mixed greens. Then in each bowl, add 1/4 of the potatoes, 1/4 of the green beans, 1/2 cup of cabbage, 1/3 cup of garbanzo beans, 1/2 cup sprouts, 1/4 cup of hummus, and 1 (generous) tbsp sun dried tomatoes,with some of the olive oil. Enjoy!

