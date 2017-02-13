Truth: last week, I was dragging. Like majorly dragging. I felt sad for no obvious reason, was struggling with some major brain fog, and just generally not feeling like myself. I blame the moon.

But then…about midweek, I woke up with this new, refreshed sunny outlook. I also found that my body was begging me to eat more plants. Because truth: when I eat plants, I feel super connected to the earth. I feel revitalized and refreshed. So, in celebration of mother nature and all of the beautiful energy she provides us, here is another smoothie bowl recipe! Enjoy!

Mother Nature Smoothie Bowl The date you use should be soft so it can blend into the smoothie bowl. If the date is tough, run it under warm water to help soften it. This recipe easily doubles if you’re making breakfast to share. Ingredients 3/4 cup soy milk

1 cup spinach

1/2 frozen banana

1/2 cup frozen mango

1/4 of an avocado

1 date, pitted

toppings of your choice: granola, frozen or fresh fruit, nuts or seeds, honey, cinnamon, nut butter, coconut flakes, chia seeds. Get creative! Directions Put the soy milk, spinach, banana, mango, avocado, and date into a blender or food processor . Blend until smooth. The consistency should be thick. Transfer to a bowl and top with the toppings of your choice. Enjoy!