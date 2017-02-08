This body

is a work of art.

The crinkles around my eyes

from smiling

and laughing

and squinting.

The bumps on my knees

from falling off of my bike

from falling on a hike

from falling over laughing.

The small burn marks on my hands

from taking cookies out of the oven

from boiling water on the stove.

from building a fire.

This body is indeed a work of art.

The stories she carries

you wouldn’t believe.

The tales of heartbreak

and healing

and pain

and joy.

Each story

a badge of honor

resting right below the surface.

And yet,

Sometimes

I forget.

I forget that she is art.

That I am art.

I forget that whatever force put me here

whether that’s the big bang

or god

or the universe

also put the mountains here

the trees here

the ocean here.

I forget that my body is also

the mountains

the trees

the ocean.

She is the rivers

and valleys.

She is soil

and sand.

I forget.

Sometimes for a moment

Sometimes for a week.

I forget that my body is a work of art

That I am a work of art.

a masterpiece simply by my mere existence

simply by this wondrous ability to

breath out.

and breath in.

Simply by the mysterious way

I move though cycles

the same way this planet moves through seasons.

I forget that this piece of art is not meant to be criticized.

Or asked to become smaller

and smaller

and smaller

until all of her stories

and wisdom

and beauty

disappear.

It doesn’t matter if her size

goes up

or down

or sideways.

What matters is that I’m treating her with love and care

that I’m listening

and listening

and listening.

until I hear all of her answers

as truth.

Sometimes I forget that I can not control

the stories my body tells

the way she moves

the way she changes.

I can only show up

to listen.

and answer.

I can only let her

be soft

and wild

and electric

all at once.

to answer when she asks

to dance in the moonlight

to swim in the salt water.

This body is art

that can not be tamed.

And to try to tame her

is to ask the waves to stop rolling.

is to ask the moon to stop orbiting.

To try and control this wild beauty

this chaotic existence,

is to ask nature to stop creating.

So please

Let poetry roll from your lips.

Let colors dance from your fingertips.

Let your very existence

be a masterpiece.