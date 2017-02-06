Simple. That’s what I’m craving right now. Super simple meals made with fresh ingredients. After a weekend in Ojai enjoying homemade french fries, cheesecake, and plenty of rosé, my body was craving something super simple and fresh. Before my friend and I hit the road and headed back to L.A., we swung by the Ojai Farmer’s Market and Rainbow Bridge (one of the best health food stores ever!). The result is this super simple bowl enjoyed with a peanut sauce.

Farmer's Market Bowl with Peanut Sauce What makes this bowl delicious are fresh veggies and plenty of sauce! Feel free to add in some chopped green onion or avocado as well. Ingredients Bowl: 1 cup of uncooked brown rice

5 oz bag of mixed greens

2-3 Parisan cucumbers, chopped

1 bell pepper, roughly chopped

1 large carrot, grated

8 oz tempeh

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 tsp sesame seeds

Sauce: 1/2 cup natural, creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp tamari or soy sauce

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp yellow miso

2 tbsp honey

1-2 tsp sambal oelek (optional, adds spice) Directions Cook the rice according to the directions on the package. While the rice is cooking, place all of the sauce ingredients into a food processor. Blend until smooth and set aside. Slice the tempeh lengthwise down the center, creating two thin halves. Then, cut each half into 10 – 12 equal squares, creating 20 – 24 thin squares total. Heat the coconut oil in a pan over medium high heat. Once the oil is hot, place the tempeh squares into the pan. Cook until the side on the pan is crispy and light brown. This takes about 5- 7 minutes. Flip the squares and cook until the second side is crispy. The second side usually takes a little less time, about 3-5 minutes. Once both sides are crispy, remove the tempeh from heat. Once your rice is finished cooking, fluff with a fork. Assemble you bowl! In each bowl, add about 1/2 cup cooked rice, 1 – 2 handfuls of mixed greens, 1/4 of the carrot, bell pepper, cucumber, and tempeh. Sprinkle each bowl with 1/2 tsp of sesame seeds. Drizzle on as much sauce as you like and enjoy!