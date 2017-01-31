Nourished in January

Hello friends! How are you? What have you been up to this past month?
I just got back from Houston, Texas and a weekend full of family, champagne, and a bathtub that could legitimately fit three people in it. Family time is my favorite. Like really..MY FAVORITE. So leaving always feels a bit tough. Anyone with me on that? It is these tough moments though that I am reminded to be gentle with myself. Curling up with tea and a good book help me recenter after a trip. Here are some other goodies that have been nourishing me this past month…
- A gratitude practice. Recently, I’ve been consistently writing down 3 things that I’m grateful for each day. Sometimes the list is as simple as hot tea, hot shower, and roasted broccoli. Other times, I feel especially grateful for a friend, a conversation, or the rain. It’s fun to notice what comes up each day and say “thank you.”
- This book. Please go to Amazon and order this right now. Dr. Anita Johnston uses storytelling and metaphors to help readers understand womens’ relationships with food. I found myself wanting to underline every passage. This book is a beautiful reminder that as women, we have a deep connection with our intuition that should be celebrated rather than controlled.
- This song. Amazing for working out, flying on airplanes, and imagining you’re in some cool choreographed music video.
- Old time movies. Recently, one of my girlfriends and I have created a routine of watching old-time movies and drinking champagne. Yes, I am aware that this is the girliest activity ever. But ya’ll…these movies…just….sigh. The clothes, the romance, the fun adventures…did I mention the clothes?
- As long as we are on the girly train…this bookstore. A romance bookstore? Yes please. One of my all time favorite places in LA.
- This podcast. Big time innovators and entrepreneurs share their stories. Hello inspiration.
- The LA’s Women’s March. What a day to be alive. The energy was truly electric. This march was so much more than a one day event. It was a true call to action. To be honest, for too long I was silent about issues that matter to me. The march was a beautiful reminder that we can no longer be silent.
What is nourishing you this month? Have any movie, book, blog, podcast recommendations? Leave a comment below!